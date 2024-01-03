iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,847,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ACWI stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.