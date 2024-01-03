iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

