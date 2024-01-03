iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

