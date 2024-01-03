Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,440 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

JAZZ stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 144.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

