JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 128.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.