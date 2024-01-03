Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

