Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.22 and its 200 day moving average is $312.08. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.28 and a 52-week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.