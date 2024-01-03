Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,577,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $190,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

