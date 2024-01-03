JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $507.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.38), with a volume of 708896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.41).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 474.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

In related news, insider James Macpherson bought 212,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,301,209.73). Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.