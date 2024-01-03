Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,901 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

