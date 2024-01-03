Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

