Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,326 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,985 shares of company stock worth $12,461,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

