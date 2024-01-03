Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,898 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

