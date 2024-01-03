Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,578,000 after purchasing an additional 369,478 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,503,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

