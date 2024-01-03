Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,568.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,614.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,546.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

