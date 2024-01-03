Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

