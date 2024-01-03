Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $484,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

