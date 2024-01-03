Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

