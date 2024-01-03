Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUG opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $168.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

