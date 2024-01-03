Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.