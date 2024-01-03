Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,691 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.