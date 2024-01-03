Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,158 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,158 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FTCS stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

