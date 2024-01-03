Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 566,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 80,876 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $767,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 147,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

