Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,586,000 after acquiring an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370,163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IEMG opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

