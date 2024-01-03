KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 0.6% Higher

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €53.90 ($59.23) and last traded at €53.70 ($59.01). Approximately 8,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.40 ($58.68).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

