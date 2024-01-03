Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

