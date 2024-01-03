Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $305,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 158,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock worth $17,394,348. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

