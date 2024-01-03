Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $189.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

