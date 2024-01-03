Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Up 1.1%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 258,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 98,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$129.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

