Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

