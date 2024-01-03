Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Up 1%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 31,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 71,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Life & Banc Split Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96. The stock has a market cap of C$307.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

