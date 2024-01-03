Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.