Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $409.58 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

