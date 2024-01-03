Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.0 %

GTN opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

