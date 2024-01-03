Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Carriage Services worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $376.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.