Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REZI stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.05. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

