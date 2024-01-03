Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $101,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MUFG opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

