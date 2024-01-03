Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

