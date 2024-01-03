Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $260,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 227,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

