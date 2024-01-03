Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Up 0.6%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 47,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,889.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Stories

