Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

