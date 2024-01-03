Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,393 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

