Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Stock Performance
STT stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.