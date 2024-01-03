Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

