Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.68 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

