Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

