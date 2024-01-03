Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.