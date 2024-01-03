Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 342,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOOR opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

