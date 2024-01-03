McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $473.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.87. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

