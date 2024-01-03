MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341,689 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MedAvail were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MedAvail by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $5,572,000.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

